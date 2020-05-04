Left Menu
Development News Edition

French state will help national railway SNCF survive COVID crisis - minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-05-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 13:23 IST
French state will help national railway SNCF survive COVID crisis - minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The French state will help national railway firm SNCF survive the coronavirus crisis, Environment and Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Monday.

The state-owned firm's CEO said on Saturday that SNCF has lost about 2 billion euros ($2.20 billion) in revenue because of the coronavirus lockdown and that a government bailout might be needed.

"We will have to give SNCF the means to continue its investment plan and we will have to see with the company what its financial situation is, it is a bit early to say... The state will be at the company's side," Borne said.

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines has 16 new coronavirus deaths, 262 more infections

The Philippines health ministry on Monday reported 16 new coronavirus deaths and 262 additional confirmed cases.The health ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 9,485 while 623 people have died. But 101 more patients have recove...

US demands justice from Pakistan for journalist Daniel Pearl's brutal murder in 2002

The US has again prodded Pakistan by seeking justice for murdered American journalist Daniel Pearl, days after his family filed an appeal before the Supreme Court against a verdict by a court in Sindh province which acquitted the prime accu...

Norwegian Air shareholders back rescue plan -reports

Norwegian Air shareholders backed key elements of its financial survival plan on Monday, local media reported, with about 95 of votes cast supported converting debt into equity.Approval of the scheme is a vital part of the airlines plan to ...

Zoom rival Pexip launches lockdown listing with video roadshow

Norways Pexip announced virtual roadshows on Monday in a step towards becoming the first European company to complete an initial public offering IPO remotely, as it looks to build on-demand for video-conferencing due to the coronavirus cris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020