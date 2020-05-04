Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: British Sikh doctors campaign against forced beard shaving

PTI | London | Updated: 04-05-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 15:20 IST
COVID-19: British Sikh doctors campaign against forced beard shaving
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

British Sikh doctors are campaigning for a better procurement strategy by the National Health Service for personal protective equipment required on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic in hospitals after a number of them were forced away from key roles due to their beards. The Sikh Doctors Association had reports of at least five Sikhs being moved out of their usual shift rota at the NHS hospitals for refusing to shave their beards and failing a so-called "fit test" of critical facial protective gear.

"These doctors got in touch with us in some distress for being forced out of their usual roles, which was causing tension among colleagues as they had to cover their work," said Dr. Sukhdev Singh, chairperson of the Sikh Doctors Association. "The problem arose due to a shortage of specialist facial protective masks called Powdered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPRs), which is a hood respirator required in critical areas such as intensive care units. The 'fit tests' and equipment need to be geared towards all staff needs, including orthodox Sikhs with turbans and beards," he said.

All the individual cases of the five British Sikh doctors have since been resolved through the acquisition of PAPRs, a more expensive but reusable kit costing around GBP 1,000. The association is now working with individual NHS Trusts and more widely with the NHS England to ensure there is greater awareness around procuring such specialist protective gear in sufficient quantities well in time. The regular cloth FFP3 masks would not work with beards, a factor that could impact other communities such as Muslims as well. "The system of procurement cannot continue blindly. There has to be greater interaction and surveys done to ensure that specific staff requirements are taken on board so that there is sufficient stock of the right kind of PPE available in times of crisis such as a pandemic," added Singh.

Sikh Council UK has also been liaising with the NHS England alongside the association over the issue and had written to Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive officer of NHS England, last month seeking his intervention over greater clarity on "fit tests" and taking religious sensitivities into account. "It has come to our attention that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NHS Trusts around the United Kingdom will be carrying out 'fit tests' in which certain medical staff could be asked to remove facial hair," the council said.

"For Sikhs, their duty of care is intrinsically interlinked with their faith. Therefore, we ask that no Sikh healthcare professional is forcibly made to choose between breaking their faith or breaking their frontline NHS role," it noted. NHS England has since confirmed that "reasonable adjustments" would be made.

"I wholeheartedly agree that reasonable adjustments should be made by providers in this area. As such, in my weekly discussions with trust medical directors and chief nurses from NHS trusts I will state this clearly as a reminder," Stephen Powis, the National Medical Director of the NHS England, said in response. The short supply of PPE has been a major issue for NHS hospitals tackling the highly infectious coronavirus, with the government under considerable pressure over the lack of enough protective gear for frontline staff. Several private fundraising efforts have also been launched to raise enough funds to produce and procure required facial masks and aprons.

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Would be devastating if India don't tour Australia: Labuschagne

Top Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne on Monday said he and his team would be pretty devastated if India dont make the trip Down Under for a Test and limited-overs series later this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indias tour of Aust...

Sterling falls as dollar strengthens; short positions increase

The pound fell on Monday, driven by a stronger dollar due to worsening U.S.-China relations and seasonal flows as sterling enters what is typically one of its worst-performing months.The United States made a renewed effort to blame China fo...

Hopeful that kin of IB officer killed in Delhi violence will get Rs 1 cr honorarium: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that he is hopeful that the family of murdered Intelligence Bureau IB officer Ankit Sharma will get the honorary amount of Rs 1 crore in this week. IB officer Late Ankit Sharma was killed ...

Plasma therapy 'no magic bullet' against COVID-19; Need large-scale trials to prove efficacy: Experts

By Asim Kamal Eds PTI SPECIAL New Delhi, May 4 PTI&#160;The convalescent plasma therapy is no magic bullet to deal with coronavirus, and only large-scale controlled trials can ascertain its efficacy as part of the treatment strategy, top ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020