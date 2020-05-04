Left Menu
Development News Edition

Livestream viewings help keep Sweden's housing market going amid pandemic

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 04-05-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 15:30 IST
Livestream viewings help keep Sweden's housing market going amid pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Social distancing rules are prompting Sweden's real estate to turn increasingly to livestreaming house viewings to keep the property market going amid fears of a sharp price fall as COVID-19 hits the economy.

While Sweden has opted against the total lockdown seen across much of Europe, physical house viewings have slowed as most people observe social distancing measures. "The apartment we are showing today is around 40 square meters, so it really is not appropriate to have too many people," said real estate agent Daniel Fredricson, holding a Livestream viewing in the suburb of Bromma in Stockholm.

"We get around that by trying to digitalize a lot by offering online viewings," he said. Following the 15 minutes virtual viewing, 12 people left their details before the bidding process for the 43 square meter apartment, on the market for 2.495 million Swedish crowns ($255,000), began.

A handful of couples also turned up for a physical viewing a few minutes later - trooping in one by one to avoid overcrowding. Sweden's housing market has enjoyed a bull run for most of the last three decades, barely pausing during the financial crisis of 2008-9 and registering a roughly 10% fall in late 2017-early 2018, when tougher mortgage rules were introduced, before picking up again.

Now the economy is set for its worst year since the start of World War Two. The government reckons gross domestic product (GDP) will fall 7%. Housing prices are set to drop. The question is how far.

"At the start of 2020, we had a forecast ... of plus 5 percent for this year or around there, now we believe it will be minus 5, 10 or maybe 15%," said Jens Magnusson, an economist at SEB. "But we don't expect a crash in the housing market." Banking group SEB's housing sentiment indicator fell a record monthly amount in April, dropping 67 points to -20, though the absolute level remains above the -62 points nadir hit in late 2008.

With housing prices in Stockholm down 4% in just the last two weeks of March and a further 2% in the first half of April, according to market trackers HOX Valueguard, the viewers in Bromma were hoping to get a good deal. "We are not going to be the first to put in a bid," said Ulrika Roos, 52, who was viewing the apartment with her 22-year-old son. "You always hope to get a good deal, but I think there is always a market for good apartments." ($1 = 9.7708 Swedish crowns)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Indian wins 10 million dirhams in UAE draw

An Indian salesman in the UAE has won a whopping 10 million dirhams at an Abu Dhabi draw, a media report said. Dileep Kumar Ellikkottil Parameswaran, from Keralas Thrissur, works with an auto spare parts company in Ajman and earns 5,000 dir...

India's ITC, some unions lock horns over work during coronavirus - documents

Indian consumer goods giant ITC has warned some workers of disciplinary action and pay cuts for missing work during the coronavirus epidemic, leading to a showdown with at least two unions, according to letters from both sides seen by Reute...

Pondy limps back to normalcy; traders keep fingers crossed

EDS ADDING WORDS IN 3rd PARA Puducherry, May 4 PTI The Union Territory, which currently has three active cases of COVID-19, limped back to normalcy on Monday following easing of the lockdown. However, confusion surfaced among the trader...

Private buses stay off roads in West Bengal's green zones despite govt nod

Private buses in the green zones of West Bengal remained off the roads, despite the government granting them permission to ply with a maximum of 20 passengers during the third phase of the lockdown, beginning on Monday. Bus associations cla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020