COVID-19 cases in Indore rise to 1,611, death toll reaches 77

PTI | Indore | Updated: 04-05-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:13 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh's worst hit Indore district rose to 1,611 after 43 more people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours , a senior health official said on Monday. Besides, the death toll here rose to 77 after one more patient succumbed to the disease, Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

The 82-year-old victim, who died at a hospital here on Sunday, was also suffering from diabetes and had breathing problems since long, he said. An analysis of the data showed that the COVID-19 death rate in the district was 4.78 per cent as on Monday morning.

The death rate has shown a decline in the last 25 days. So far, 362 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Claiming that the COVID-19 situation in the district is coming under control, Jadia said, "If people follow the governments guidelines in the third phase of the lockdown, then the situation will further improve." He said out of the total population of over 35 lakh in Indore, the COVID-19 survey has covered 28.33 lakh people. "During the survey, we identified 9,000 people with symptoms of cold, cough, fever and breathing problems and have started the process of collecting their samples for coronavirus testing from Monday, he said.

Curfew is in force in the urban limits of Indore since March 25, after the first COVID-19 patient was found here. All prohibitory orders will remain in force in Indore during the third phase of the lockdown that began from Monday, a district administration official said.

Private institutions and offices, shops, pubs, bars and liquor shops will not be opened, he said. All religious places will also remain closed, he added.

