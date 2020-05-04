Norway government to examine details of Norwegian Air's plan

Norway government to examine details of Norwegian Air's planReuters | Oslo | Updated: 04-05-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 18:10 IST
The Norwegian government said on Monday it would examine the specifics of Norwegian Air's financial survival plan now that shareholders had approved it, a key condition for the struggling airline to receive state loan guarantees.
"Norwegian Air's challenges are by no means over," Industry Minister Iselin Nyboe told a news conference.
