EU to provide 1 bln euros for global vaccine search -Von der Leyen

EU to provide 1 bln euros for global vaccine search -Von der LeyenReuters | Brussels | Updated: 04-05-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 18:54 IST
The European Union pledged on Monday 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) for the global search for vaccines and treatment for the novel coronavirus, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a pledging conference.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for any treatment developed to be available to everyone, something the World Health Organization said would be a challenge. ($1 = 0.9145 euros)