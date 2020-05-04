Trump orders to address medical supplies, energy components -Navarro

Trump orders to address medical supplies, energy components -NavarroReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:55 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is planning executive orders to address the lack of medical product and energy component manufacturing in the United States, the White House said on Monday.
Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox News in an interview that an order would soon require federal agencies to purchase U.S.-made medical products, saying the novel coronavirus outbreak had exposed the nation's reliance on China. Security risk to the nation's electric infrastructure over components was also an issue, he said.
