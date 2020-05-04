Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-F1 agrees $145 million cap for teams in 2021, says Brawn

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 20:27 IST
Motor racing-F1 agrees $145 million cap for teams in 2021, says Brawn

Formula One has agreed a $145 million budget cap for teams next year and will continue to try and tighten that for future seasons, managing director Ross Brawn said on Monday.

The Briton also told Sky Sports television after a teleconference with teams and the governing FIA that a much fairer prize fund would feature in a new commercial agreement due by the end of this year. "The budget cap initial objectives were a more competitive field and I think with the situation we have now the sustainability, the economic sustainability, of Formula One is a priority," said Brawn.

"That counts as much for the big teams as it does for the small teams." Formula One's season has yet to start, with the first 10 races postponed or cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A major rewrite of the technical regulations has been delayed to 2022, with teams carrying over this year's cars to 2021. The budget cap had been set initially at $175 million but some teams had wanted a more drastic limit closer to $100 million to ensure the sport survives the crisis.

Ferrari, the oldest and most successful constructor, had opposed any reduction below $145 million. The cap does not include drivers' salaries, with Britain's six times world champion Lewis Hamilton on an estimated $35 million a year at Mercedes.

"The message is clear we've got to cut costs," said Brawn. "We started at $175 (million), that was a long battle to get it there, and with the current crisis we are now going to start at 145 and the discussion really is how much further down we can drive the next few years."

Brawn said the new-look cars would definitely be coming for 2022, despite some teams pushing for another year's delay. "Initiatives we are bringing with these new regulations are to make the sport more economically viable in terms of the complexity," he said.

"The cars we have now are so complex that the more you spend, the quicker you will go. We need to level off that slope and create a situation where money is not the only criteria for how competitive you'll be." ($1 = 0.8042 pounds)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

'Shocked' US women stars to appeal equal pay defeat

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan said the US womens national team will appeal against defeat in their equal pay lawsuit on Monday, describing the judges ruling in the case as shocking. In a widely unexpected decision on Friday, Judge Gary Kla...

Railways subsidising 85 pc fare, only some oppn-ruled states made migrants pay: BJP

Rejecting as lie Sonia Gandhis charge that the Modi government is making migrants pay their train fare to return home, the BJP said on Monday that it is some opposition-ruled states which did so even though the railways had subsidised 85 pe...

HC directs police to facilitate son's meeting with mother confined in house by step-children

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the police to facilitate a mans meeting with his mother, allegedly detained in her house by her step-children. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and S Prasad, which conducted the hearing through video li...

Ex-gratia of Rs 1 cr approved for family of IB staffer Ankit Sharma killed in northeast Delhi riots

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved an ex-gratia of Rs one crore to the family of IB staffer Ankit Sharma who was killed during the northeast Delhi riots earlier this yearSharmas body, bearing multiple stab injuries, was fished out from a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020