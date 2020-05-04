Britain says 6.3 million workers furloughed as of Sunday

So far 6.3 million workers in Britain have been furloughed, with 8 billion pounds ($9.9 billion) claimed from the government to sustain their wages during the coronavirus lockdown, tax authorities said on Monday.

HM Revenue and Customs said on Twitter that 800,000 employers had furloughed their staff, citing figures up to midnight (2300 GMT) on Sunday. ($1 = 0.8055 pounds)