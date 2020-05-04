Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Hertha Berlin suspend Kalou over handshake video

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 23:44 IST
Soccer-Hertha Berlin suspend Kalou over handshake video

Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin have suspended forward Salomon Kalou after he posted video on Facebook which showed himself and team mates shaking hands and displaying a casual approach to COVID-19 guidelines. The club also said in a statement that "this was the conduct of a single player" and denied that the squad do not take social distancing and hygiene rules seriously.

The Ivorian apologised for his behaviour which the German Football League described on Twitter as "absolutely unacceptable" and which some media suggested could even hamper the Bundesliga's hopes of re-starting after the coronavirus outbreak. The Bundesliga has been suspended since mid-March but is hoping to convince the government that it is safe to restart in the next few weeks. A decision is expected on Wednesday.

Hertha, which said that the film was made after the entire squad had tested negative for coronavirus, admitted that the video at one point showed players shaking hands while Kalou was also seen to interrupt a team mates' medical test. "Salomon Kalou's video from the dressing-room violated basic team rules and showed behaviour that is neither appropriate to the situation nor in accordance with the club's rules of conduct," said the statement.

"Hertha BSC has therefore decided to suspend him from training and playing with immediate effect." It added: "Salomon Kalou was tempted by the negative test results to greet his team mates in his dressing room, sometimes with a handshake, contrary to the clear announcements of the hygiene officer," it added.

Hertha's general manager Michael Preetz said that Kalou had caused the club "a great deal of damage" and "created the impression that individual players are not taking the corona issue seriously." Preetz said the club had "intensively" explained hygiene and distance rules to all its employees.

Former Chelsea, Lille and Feyenoord forward Kalou, who has made around 90 appearances for Ivory Coast, apologised. "I did not really think about it and I was glad that our tests were all negative," he said, adding that he was particularly concerned about the coronavirus situation in Africa.

"I would also like to apologise to those shown in the video who did not know that I was broadcasting live and whom I did not want to put in such a situation". (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Railway has subsidised 85 per cent fare for migrant workers: BJP

Reliance Industries shares fall over 3 pc after Q4 earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Colombian police throw 'masked ball' for lady's 110th birthday

A Colombian grand dame partied on her 110th birthday despite coronavirus curbs, as police threw her a masked ball outdoors with live music, a huge cake, and presents from friends and neighbors. Anita Rojas, fondly known as Dona Anita, dance...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to nearly 4900; 349 fresh cases

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 4,898 on Monday, with 349 fresh cases being reported in a day, the city government authorities said. No fresh coronavirus death was reported for the second successive day on...

Rajasthan collected no money from migrant labourers: Sources

The Rajasthan government Monday said it did not take any money from stranded labourers for sending them to their states in special trains run by the Railways. The Rajasthan government did not take any money from migrant labourers. We did it...

Italy starts slow return to normality, fears resurgence of coronavirus

Grandparents hugged their grandchildren, toddlers rushed excitedly through parks and factories revived their long-stalled production lines as Italy started the slow process of unwinding Europes longest coronavirus lockdown. Nearly two month...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020