Left Menu
Development News Edition

Green recovery can revive virus-hit economies and tackle climate change - study

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 04:31 IST
Green recovery can revive virus-hit economies and tackle climate change - study

Massive programmes of green public investment would be the most cost-effective way both to revive virus-hit economies and strike a decisive blow against climate change, top U.S. and British economists said in a study published on Tuesday. With co-authors including Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz from Columbia University and prominent British climate expert Lord Nicholas Stern, the findings are likely to fuel calls for "green recoveries" gathering momentum around the world.

"The COVID-19 crisis could mark a turning point in progress on climate change," the authors wrote, adding that much would depend on policy choices made in the next six months. With major economies drawing up enormous economic packages to cushion the shock of the coronavirus pandemic, many investors, politicians and businesses see a unique opportunity to drive a shift to a low-carbon future.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva called for green recoveries last week, and the concept has emerged as a political fault line from the United States to India and South Korea. While think-tanks and investor groups have also been making the case for tailoring recoveries to accelerate a transition away from fossil fuels, the study aimed to assess such proposals in the light of new data.

The authors examined more than 700 economic stimulus policies launched during or since the 2008 financial crisis, and surveyed 231 experts from 53 countries, including senior officials from finance ministries and central banks. The results suggested that green projects such as boosting renewable energy or energy efficiency create more jobs, deliver higher short-term returns and lead to increased long-term cost savings relative to traditional stimulus measures.

The authors cautioned that there were some risks with extrapolating from past crises to discern how coronavirus recovery packages might play out, given the possible reluctance of people to travel or socialise following the pandemic. Nevertheless, with carbon emissions on track for their biggest fall on record this year, governments could now choose to either pursue net zero emissions targets or lock in a fossil fuel system that would be "nearly impossible to escape."

"The COVID-19-initiated emissions reduction could be short-lived," said Cameron Hepburn, lead author and director of the Smith School of Enterprise and Environment at the University of Oxford. "But this report shows we can choose to build back better, keeping many of the recent improvements we've seen in cleaner air, returning nature and reduced greenhouse gas emissions."

SHIFT TO CLEANER ENERGY So far, governments have focused on emergency economic relief as an estimated 81% of the world's workforce has been hit by full or partial lockdowns, the report said.

But as governments move from "rescue" to "recovery" mode, the authors identified sectors that could provide particularly strong returns in terms of both rebooting economies, creating jobs and advancing climate goals. Industrialised countries should focus on backing "clean physical infrastructure," such as solar or wind farms, upgrading electric grids or boosting the use of hydrogen.

The study also recommended retrofits to improve building efficiency, education and training, projects to restore or preserve ecosystems, and research into clean technologies. In lower- and middle-income countries, support for farmers to invest in climate-friendly agriculture came out ahead in the study, due to run in the Oxford Review of Economic Policy.

Among the worst-performing policies: bailing out airlines without attaching climate conditions. "The policy frameworks already exist to steer a sustainable recovery," said Stephanie Pfeifer, chief executive of the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, which groups pension funds, insurers and asset managers with 30 trillion euros in assets. "We can't leave climate action behind."

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

Railway has subsidised 85 per cent fare for migrant workers: BJP

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Two special flights to begin evacuating Indians from UAE on Thursday

Two special flights are set to operate on Thursday to evacuate Indians stranded in the United Arab Emirates due COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Consulate in Dubai has announced. The passenger list for the two flights -- Abu Dhabi to Kochi and...

Boeing could produce Loyal Wingman fighter-like drone by middle of decade -exec

Boeing Co sees mass production of its unmanned, fighter-like jet developed in Australia likely happening by the middle of the decade, an executive said on Tuesday, as it rolled out the first of three prototypes. We are expecting middle of t...

Coyotes-Bruins, Panthers-Caps to meet in NHL Gaming Challenge

The Arizona Coyotes will oppose the Boston Bruins, and the Florida Panthers will take on the Washington Capitals in Week 2 matchups as part of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge. The online event is due to feature players from all 31 NHL teams...

U.S. should keep Congress informed about nuclear talks with Saudis -GAO

The U.S. Departments of State and Energy should commit to regular briefings to relevant committees in Congress on talks about nuclear power cooperation with Saudi Arabia, a congressional watchdog said in a report on Monday. The Government A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020