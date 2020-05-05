Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-PFA chief Taylor suggests shortened halves when season resumes

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 16:11 IST
Soccer-PFA chief Taylor suggests shortened halves when season resumes
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Professional Footballers' Association chief executive Gordon Taylor said clubs should discuss the idea of playing halves of less than 45 minutes when matches resume after the coronavirus suspension, to help players manage their workload. Soccer in England has been stalled since mid-March due to the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 190,000 people in the United Kingdom and killed 28,734.

All 20 Premier League clubs held a conference call last week in which they discussed plans for a resumption of training this month followed by a possible return to action in June, but several players have expressed concerns. "They're not stupid. They would have to be satisfied that it's safe to return, and it's their choice," Taylor told the BBC.

He said steps to reduce player fatigue in a potentially cramped schedule should also be considered. "We know what propositions have been put, what ideas have been put ... the possibility of having more substitutes, games possibly not being the full 45 minutes each way, with talks of neutral stadiums.

"Ideally, you want to keep the integrity of the competition, and of course, that was about playing home and away and having the same squad of players as before it was suspended. "So there are lots of points to be made, but above all, can the seasons be completed, and can they be completed safely?"

English Football League chairman Rick Parry said that there had not yet been discussion of having reduced halves but that he was open to new ideas. "I guess the aim will be to reduce the strain on players. I don't think we should be ruling out any creative ideas considering the challenges we face," Parry told the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee.

"We may end up with a compressed fixture schedule... Perhaps the thinking is that this might help players with recovery and maybe reduce the likelihood of injury. We haven't studied it."

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

German court's ECB bond buy ruling hits euro, bonds, stocks

The euro, southern government bonds, and European stocks lost ground on Tuesday after Germanys top court ruled that the Bundesbank must stop buying bonds under the European Central Banks stimulus scheme if the ECB cannot justify the purchas...

English cricket could lose 380 million pounds if entire season is wiped out: ECB

English cricket could lose as much as 380 million pounds if the entire season is wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ECB chief executive Tom Harrison has claimed. The projected loss takes into account the international as well as domest...

Shopkeeper arrested for selling fake forms to migrant workers for facilitating travel during lockdown

A 38-year-old shopkeeper was arrested for allegedly duping migrant labourers by selling them a fake form after claiming that it would facilitate their travel to their natives states during the lockdown, police said on Tuesday.&#160; The ac...

Ramping up COVID-19 testing earlier would have helped the UK, top advisers say

Ramping up COVID-19 testing earlier would have helped the United Kingdom by allowing it to trace the contacts of those infected with the novel coronavirus, the governments top scientific advisers told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020