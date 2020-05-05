Left Menu
33 pc recovery rate among coronavirus patients in Uttar Pradesh, says CM Adityanath

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-05-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 17:08 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh is 33 percent which is higher than the national average, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday. The chief minister was speaking at a review meeting with senior officers where he directed them to take measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus among policemen and medical teams and increase testing facilities.

On the arrangements made to provide treatment to coronavirus patients, he said, "In UP, the recovery rate of COVID-19 is 33 percent which is six percent more than the national recovery rate of 27 percent." The chief minister directed that adequate arrangements be made for medical screening of people who are likely to be brought back from abroad in the coming days. "Arrangements for quarantine should be made for those coming from abroad while ensuring their medical screening," he said, adding that registration of those stranded in other states on the "Jansunvai' portal is a good step.

The chief minister said steps should be taken in line with the Centre's guidelines to restart industries. He also emphasized on social distancing in "mandis" to prevent the spread of the virus.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 2,766 coronavirus cases and 50 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry data.

