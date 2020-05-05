Left Menu
UK overtakes Italy with Europe's highest official coronavirus death toll

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 18:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United Kingdom has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll from coronavirus in Europe, figures released on Tuesday showed, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his response to the crisis. Weekly figures from Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) added more than 7,000 deaths in England and Wales, raising the total for the United Kingdom to 32,313 as of late April.

Only the United States has suffered more deaths than Britain, according to the data so far. Tuesday's figures are based on death certificate mentions of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including suspected cases.

While different ways of counting make comparisons with other countries difficult, the figure confirmed Britain was among those hit worst by a pandemic that has killed more than 250,000 worldwide. "The UK has been hit very hard in this wave of COVID-19 and each death will (have) brought sadness to families," said Professor James Naismith of Oxford University, who is director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute of medical research.

Opposition politicians said the figures proved the government was too slow to provide enough protective equipment to hospitals and introduce mass testing. "I'd be amazed, if when we look back, we don't think: yep we could have done something differently there," the government's chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, said in response to lawmakers' questions on testing.

Britain's health ministry said the ONS data should be handled with care. "We caution against extrapolating or estimating figures based on historic data as it risks being extremely misleading," it said on Twitter.

Ministers dislike comparisons of the headline death toll, saying that excess mortality - the number of deaths from all causes that exceed the average for the time of year - is more meaningful because it is internationally comparable.

EXCESS DEATH

But early evidence for excess mortality suggests Britain will be one of the hardest-hit on this measure, too. ONS statistician Nick Stripe said excess deaths for the United Kingdom were running about 42,000 higher than average at this point in the year.

Only about 80% of these excess deaths have been linked specifically with COVID-19, however. The weekly ONS data also showed the peak in COVID-19 deaths has likely passed, although the week to April 24 was still the second-deadliest since comparable records began in 1993.

The overall decline also masked a worsening picture in care homes. The ONS said 7,911 deaths from all causes were registered in care homes in the week ending April 24, three times higher than a month previously.

"These figures show that talk of being 'past the peak' of this awful virus simply does not hold true for social care," said Labour opposition lawmaker Liz Kendall.

