Noida reports 13 new COVID cases, total 192; 7 more discharged

Thirteen people, including two health workers and a baby, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, taking the total number in the district to 192, officials said. Also, seven people, including a child, were discharged from hospitals after their successful treatment for COVID-19, as the number of cured people in the district reached 109, they said.

"A total of 52 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. Thirteen of them were positive and the rest were COVID-19 negative. The cumulative positive cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 192," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. The new patients included two healthcare workers -- a 30-year-old female from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and a 24-year-old female from the Sharda Hospital, both designated COVID-19 facilities, according to officials.

Among others, six, including a baby, are from Noida and five are from Greater Noida, the officials said. On the brighter side, seven patients, including a nine-year-old boy, were discharged from the Sharda hospital on Tuesday after coronavirus treatment, Dohare said.

"So far, 109 of the 192 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 83 active cases in the district," he said. The recovery rate of patients is 56.77 per cent, according to official statistics.

According to the Health Department, 3,722 samples were taken for COVID-19 test, while 297 people were in institutional quarantine till Tuesday evening..