UK considering restarting sports leagues behind closed doors -minister

The British government is looking at the option of restarting sports leagues behind closed doors, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

Asked during a news conference about the possibility of sports matches restarting, Raab said it would "lift the spirits of the nation". "(The sports minister) has also been working on a plan to get sports played behind closed doors ... that is something under active consideration," he said, adding that it would only happen if it could be done "safely and sustainably".