U.S. Senate Republicans crafting 'narrow' business liability protections-McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said that legislation to protect businesses from litigation related to the coronavirus outbreak will be narrowly-crafted by Republicans and would have to be included in any upcoming bill in response to the pandemic.

Saying that a flood of litigation had already begun in the United States, McConnell told reporters, "We are working on a narrowly crafted liability protection" bill and that "It will not protect somebody from gross negligence."