Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top U.S. health official downplayed coronavirus threat, says ousted whistleblower

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 01:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 01:54 IST
Top U.S. health official downplayed coronavirus threat, says ousted whistleblower

The ousted director of a U.S. agency responsible for developing drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic filed a whistleblower's complaint on Tuesday accusing President Donald Trump's administration of retaliating when he raised concerns.

Rick Bright says in the complaint filed with a government watchdog that he warned about the virus in January and was met with hostility from Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and other high-ranking officials in the agency. "Dr. Bright acted with urgency to begin to address this pandemic but encountered resistance from HHS leadership, including Secretary Azar, who appeared intent on downplaying this catastrophic threat," reads the complaint, which was filed with the U.S. Office of Special Counsel.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is the world's highest. Democratic politicians and some Republicans have criticized Trump for playing down the threat of the virus. Bright's lawyers argue that his removal as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, a division of HHS, violated a federal law protecting government whistleblowers.

An HHS spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bright, an expert in vaccines and therapeutics, was named to his prior post in 2016 before Trump took office as president.

HHS said last month that Bright had been moved to a public-private partnership under the National Institutes of Health. Bright said in a statement last month that he was reassigned in part because he resisted efforts to push hydroxychloroquine and the related chloroquine as cures for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

Bright said in the statement that the U.S. government has promoted the medicines as a "panacea" even though they "clearly lack scientific merit." Trump repeatedly touted the malaria drugs as a treatment for coronavirus though few studies suggest a possible benefit.

Bright's complaint seeks his reinstatement and requests a full investigation. In his complaint, Bright says his tensions with HHS leadership predated the coronavirus. Since 2017 he had been protesting “cronyism and award of contracts to companies with political connections to the administration,” the complaint says.

The Office of Special Counsel, an independent U.S. government agency, investigates and can prosecute abuses against federal employees.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Disney takes $1.4 bln coronavirus hit, sets date to reopen Shanghai park

Walt Disney Co estimated on Tuesday that global coronavirus lockdowns cut profits by 1.4 billion, mostly from its shuttered theme parks, but said it would reopen Shanghai Disneyland next week. Disney will not pay a dividend for the first ha...

Saudi Arabia sets $533 million for agriculture imports

Saudi Arabia has allocated 2 billion riyals 533.3 million to fund importing agriculture products and secure food supplies amid coronavirus fears, the countrys agriculture development fund said on Tuesday.The initiative, which will be carrie...

Trump says coronavirus task force will wind down as focus shifts to reopening

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the White House coronavirus task force would wind down as the country moves into a second phase of dealing with the aftermath of the outbreak.Mike Pence and the task fore have done a great job, Tr...

Buccaneers re-sign OT Wells

Offensive tackle Josh Wells signed a contract to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the club announced Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Buccaneers for Wells, though The Athletic reported Sunday it would be a one-year,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020