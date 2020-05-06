Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soap provided in shelters as important way to reduce spread of COVID-19

On Hand Hygiene Day, marked on Tuesday, we look in-depth at the work that one US-based NGO is doing, providing soap in shelters supported by the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), in Mexico.

UN | Updated: 06-05-2020 08:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 08:15 IST
Soap provided in shelters as important way to reduce spread of COVID-19
“These supplies represent up to two years of soap availability that will benefit migrants, asylum seekers and refugees”, Rene Arguellez, from UNHCR Mexico, explained to UN News. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNPeacekeeping)

Handwashing with soap and water has been identified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an extremely important way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 but, in many countries, even basic facilities are hard to come by.

On Hand Hygiene Day, marked on Tuesday, we look in-depth at the work that one US-based NGO is doing, providing soap in shelters supported by the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), in Mexico.

In Tijuana and Mexicali, close to the border with the US, some 30 shelters house refugees and migrants, including thousands of Nicaraguans; part of an exodus of people in Central and South America, claiming asylum from persecution and human rights abuses.

The shelters are run by civil society – mostly faith-based organizations – working closely with UNHCR Mexico, and hygiene conditions can sometimes be found wanting. For this reason, particularly during the current COVID-19 pandemic, the work of the Clean The World Foundation is crucial.

This US-based NGO provides water sanitation and hygiene facilities to vulnerable populations in crisis situations, and distributes soap made from used bars, collected from hotels, and recycled. Some of these bars are being donated to the camps in northern Mexico, where it is hoped they can make a major difference helping keep coronavirus at bay.

Shelter in place

"These supplies represent up to two years of soap availability that will benefit migrants, asylum seekers and refugees", Rene Arguellez, from UNHCR Mexico, explained to UN News. "It is of fundamental importance to our initiatives, particularly in the current situation where there is a real scarcity of hygiene products, and where the concentration of people could lead to challenging situations if a contagious outbreak occurs."

For Mr Arguellez and his colleagues, the pandemic has meant adapting to new conditions. This includes providing general cleaning products, and personal hygiene products to shelters, and counselling, although this is generally provided via smartphone, or Whatsapp messages, as UNHCR's presence has been reduced to "critical staff" only.

"Aid workers face daily uncertainty," he continues, "and we need to be adaptable and creative to provide an effective humanitarian response. As for the refugees and migrants we are supporting, their inherent resilience will also be an asset in these complex and changing circumstances."

Hotel soap drying up

With the hospitality industry hit hard by the pandemic, the Clean the World Foundation is having to look for new ways to guarantee supplies, as many of their 8,000 partner hotels have been forced to close.

Sam Stephens, the head of the NGO, told UN News that these closures come at a time when demand for their soap is much higher than usual. "Normally, we would distribute some four million bars of soap in the first half of the year. So far, we have distributed an additional six million bars for projects related to the COVID-19 pandemic, on top of our regular projects."

For now, he says, soap manufacturers are filling the gaps, and donating excess stock. And, with some hotels opening up in Asia and Europe, and possibly the US, donations may pick up, although Mr Stephens expects additional partnerships to be necessary to meet the excess demand.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 947 to 164,807 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 947 to 164,807, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.The reported death toll rose by 165 to 6,996, the tally showed. ...

Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad till May 31

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure CrPC will continue to be imposed in Ghaziabad district till May 31, according to District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey. According to a directive issued by the District Magistrates office, the ...

Around 800 people to work on construction project of Sarjeant Gallery

Construction starts today on the extension to Whanganuis Sarjeant Gallery funded by 12 million from the Provincial Growth Fund, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says.This morning, the mauri stone was laid by local iwi to r...

Employment rate shows economy’s strength heading into COVID-19

News that nearly 20,000 New Zealanders entered work in the first three months of the year shows the economys underlying strength heading into COVID-19, Finance Minister Grant Robertson says.Stats NZ reported today that the number of employe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020