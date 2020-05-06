South Korea reports only two new COVID-19 cases

South Korea has reported two fresh cases of the new coronavirus as its outbreak continues to slow. Figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday brought national totals to 10,806 infections and 255 virus-related deaths. The KCDC says both new cases were detected during screening at airports and that no fresh local transmissions were reported from South Korean cities and towns.

While more than 1,100 of the country's cases have imported, such cases have declined in recent weeks as authorities stepped up border controls, such as imposing two-day quarantines on all passengers arriving from abroad. With its caseload slowing, South Korean authorities have relaxed social distancing guidelines and are preparing to reopen school. South Korea's professional baseball league began its new season without fans in the stands on Tuesday.

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun during a virus meeting on Wednesday called for vigilance and instructed officials to prepare for a possible second wave of infections. He said preventing an overwhelming of hospitals in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area would be key..