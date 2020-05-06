Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health Ministry asks AIOCD to ensure availability of critical drugs for management of COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 12:23 IST
Health Ministry asks AIOCD to ensure availability of critical drugs for management of COVID-19

The Union Health Ministry has written to the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), saying its member should ensure availability of critical drugs for management of COVID-19 and other essential drugs during these "challenging times". The ministry has forwarded a list of 55 drugs for ICU management of novel coronavirus patients and a list of another 96 drugs for general availability and treatment of various co-morbid conditions. The list was prepared following a detailed exercise undertaken by the Director General Health Services.

The letter stated that in accordance with the Clinical Management Guidelines for COVID-19, hydroxychloroquine has been recommended as prophylaxis for certain categories like healthcare workers and household contacts of positive cases. A combination of hydorxychloroquine and azithromycin has been prescribed for severe patients requiring ICU management. Some other drugs are also presently under various stages of trials, but have so far not been recommended for use in India, the letter stated.

The ministry also acknowledged the contribution of the Indian Pharma Trade channels during these difficult times, saying they have strived to maintain availability and supply of important drugs.  "In light of this current pandemic, it is absolutely essential that sufficient market availability of these drugs along with other essential drugs is ensured by your members. These steps will go a long way in the effective clinical management of the pandemic.  "I would request to you kindly convey this message to your members so that adequate availability of the essential medicines can be ensured during this challenging time of COVID-19," the letter stated. Following this, the AIOCD has written to all its office bearers, presidents, secretaries and executive committee members to maintain optimum availability of the drugs mentioned in the list to avoid shortage in case of emergency for ICU patients.

"Still all of us have to work hard for some more time and carefully dispense drugs like hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin which are mandated to be sold on prescriptions only," AIOCD president Jagannath Sakharam Shinde said in his communique. "Hope you shall circulate this message to all your chemists and stockiest in your states. Social media may be used for immediate delivery. Our preparedness is must in this demanding situation as carers of needy patients are looking to us for instant life savings medicines," he said. PTI PLB AAR

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Civilian staff at Officers' Training Academy in TN contracts coronavirus

A civilian staff working at the Officers Training Academy OTA here has tested positive for coronavirus, but presently no Army cadets were staying there, the premier institute said on Wednesday. The staff member was working in the OTA kitche...

Tata Housing to sell ready flats in 17 projs online; buyers can pay 10% now, rest in Jan next yr

Leading realty firm Tata Housing on Wednesday launched an online campaign to sell completed housing units in its 17 projects, offering prospective buyers to book their flats by paying 10 per cent now and rest in January next year.&#160; Ho...

COVID-19: Ashok Malhotra thanks players for contributing towards ICA's initiative

Indian Cricketers Association ICA chief Ashok Malhotra thanked all the players who took part in the ICAs initiative to help former cricketers amid the coronavirus crisis. The initiative that ICA had started is proceeding well and there is g...

Govt increasing petrol-diesel prices unfair: Rahul Gandhi

Terming the rise in petrol and diesel prices as unfair, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said when the fight against COVID-19 is causing economic hardship to all, the government instead of reducing prices has raised them He demand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020