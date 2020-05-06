Left Menu
Czech population's coronavirus immunity low, antibody study shows

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 06-05-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 12:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Immunity to the novel coronavirus is building up very slowly in the Czech Republic, with likely no more than 4-5% of the population covered, the health ministry said on Wednesday, after mass testing for antibodies that started last month.

The preliminary results from the study found immunity levels were likely lower in the two biggest cities of Prague and Brno. Overall, it found 107 positive cases after testing 26,549, making it one of the largest studies in Europe.

The Czech Republic, a country of 10.7 million, was one of the swiftest in Europe to impose curbs on travel and border crossings and shut most shops and restaurants in March. The country is only now reopening in phases and Health Minister Adam Vojtech said the study would not change plans.

The study estimated the number of people infected by the virus but not showing symptoms could range from 27-38%. The country has recorded 7,899 cases of the virus, much lower than in western European neighbors. More than half have recovered and 258 have died.

The number of active cases has steadily declined, to 3,624 reported on Wednesday morning. New infections have been below 100 all but one day since April 22. In Germany, more than 10 times as many people have likely been infected than the confirmed number of cases, researchers from the University of Bonn concluded this week from a field trial in one of the worst-hit towns.

