Russia's coronavirus cases rise by more than 10,000 for fourth straight day

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-05-2020 13:09 IST
The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 10,559 over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 165,929, the coronavirus crisis response centre said on Wednesday.

It was the fourth consecutive day that cases had risen by more than 10,000.

It also reported 86 new fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the total death toll in Russia to 1,537.

