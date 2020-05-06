Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Africa 'virtual safaris' liven up lockdown with jackals and leopard cubs

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:31 IST
S.Africa 'virtual safaris' liven up lockdown with jackals and leopard cubs

Most visitors wanting to see big game in Africa jet in from faraway places, so when the new coronavirus grounded flights and put the world into lockdown, the legendary African safari died.

But for South African company WildEarth -- which brings virtual safaris to your living room via a camera that their guides drive around in an open top vehicle -- it is boom time. "We've seen a dramatic rise in our viewership of our live safaris," founder Graham Wallington told Reuters. "A fivefold increase in the first two weeks in March."

Wallington said they are currently attracting up to 3 million viewers a month, with an individual virtual safari hooking in as many as 200,000 at their most watched. Twice a day, viewers can watch whatever animals the guides spot as they zoom around game reserves -- they've filmed 200 spots across east and southern Africa since founding it in 2006. A 24-hour camera perched over a watering hole in South Africa's Djuma Game Reserve also shows live images of whatever comes there to drink.

Highlights include a pack of jackals and African wild dogs fighting over a kudu carcass, a leopard cub jumping out of a tree, a mother cheetah playing with her kids and close encounters with elephants, hippos, lions, baboons and giraffes. In all, the guides narrate the trials of the animals as they follow them around.

The footage is free to access. WildEarth makes revenue from selling premium video to broadcasters, from merchandise and a small amount of advertising, Wallington said, declining to give figures on turnover. The main benefit for conservation efforts is that the videos are "making people fall in love with nature," he said.

"They start seeing those animals as individual beings. That is the moment that the viewer empathises," he said. Whether it is commutes to work, long-haul business travel or sightseeing, the COVID-19 shutdown has a lot of people thinking about whether they need to always rush from place to place, or whether a virtual interaction would sometimes do just fine.

Wallington said the crisis had created "a real opportunity for people to generate money by creating virtual experiences." From an environmental point of view, it also cuts back on carbon emitted by flights, and could help popular spots, like East Africa's Serengeti, recover from over-tourism.

"If our mission was just to bring more and more tourists, we would destroy the thing we want to save," he said. In the coming weeks, they plan to start paid-for private tours with currently out-of-work guides via a Zoom video call. (Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Tennis player relief programme raises USD 6 million

The governing bodies of world tennis have raised USD 6 million to create a Player Relief Programme that will assist sportsperson hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis. Professional tennis has been suspended until July 13 due to the coronavi...

Tamil Nadu govt increases excise duty on Indian made foreign liquor by 15 percent

The Tamil Nadu Government has increased the excise duty on Indian made foreign liquor by 15 percent.As per the order, hike of Rs. 10 on normal brands and Rs. 20 on premium brands per 180ml bottle will be implemented. The state government-ru...

Spanish leader looks set to secure extension to state of emergency

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez looks set to secure enough parliamentary votes on Wednesday to extend a state of emergency for two more weeks as the country exits a lockdown imposed to control one of the worlds worst coronavirus outbre...

Israeli billionaire hopes to bring water to parched Gaza

A Georgian-Israeli billionaire believes he has found a solution to the Gaza Strips chronic water crisis. Michael Mirilashvili wants to deliver hundreds of generators that produce drinking water out of thin air. His company, Watergen, sent a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020