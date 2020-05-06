Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assore chrome mine in S.Africa shuts after worker diagnosed with COVID-19

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:55 IST
Assore chrome mine in S.Africa shuts after worker diagnosed with COVID-19

South Africa's Assore suspended production at a chrome mine this week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the company said on Wednesday, highlighting the challenge mining firms face as they start operations again as a lockdown eases. The worker was screened last week as part of Dwarsrivier Chrome Mine's return to work protocols and was tested after showing COVID-19 symptoms, an Assore spokesman said.

Work at the mine, which produced 1.55 million tonnes of chrome ore in the last financial year, was suspended on Monday after the worker's test proved positive a day earlier. The suspension was a precautionary measure and the mine would "resume operations once management has successfully completed an audit," the spokesman wrote in an email.

The worker had been in self-isolation for a week and other employees who were in close contact with him would remain in self-quarantine until their test results were known, he said. The National Union of Mineworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) criticised Assore on Tuesday for not informing the union about the case until Monday. The union has criticised the resumption of mining, saying workers cannot maintain social distancing in mines.

Most mines in South Africa, the world's biggest producer of chrome ore platinum, and manganese, temporarily shut when the government imposed a lockdown on March 27 to halt the spread of the coronavirus. The government said on April 16 that mines could operate at 50% capacity, although mines producing coal to fire power plants have been allowed to operate throughout the crisis. A phased reopening of other parts of the economy began on May 1.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown brings Madhuri Dixit closer to her pet dog Carmelo

Actor and ace dancer Madhuri Dixit Nene on Wednesday said that her favourite part of the day during lockdown is when she spends time with her pet dog Carmelo. The Dhak-Dhak girl took to Instagram to post a picture of herself on her story in...

Bayern Munich agree to sign Leroy Sane on five-year deal - report

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have reportedly agreed a transfer with Manchester City winger Leroy Sane on a five-year deal, according to a report. Sport Bild claim the 24-year-old has agreed terms with Bayern, but the fee is s...

COVID-19:Committee for extension of interim bail of prisoners by 45 days

A high-powered committee, headed by a Delhi High Court judge, has recommended further extension of the interim bails of 2,177 undertrial prisoners as it would be dangerous to put them back in jail during the COVID-19 pandemic. The committ...

Actors, filmmakers and others sign editorial urging world leaders against returning to normal

A number of international cine personalties, including Robert De Niro, Joaquin Phoenix, Alfonso Cuaron and Cate Blanchett, have cautioned the world leaders against going back to normal if they want to avoid an ecological catastrophe in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020