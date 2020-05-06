Left Menu
Development News Edition

China says tariffs should not be used as a weapon after U.S. threats

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 15:43 IST
China says tariffs should not be used as a weapon after U.S. threats

China said on Wednesday tariffs should not be used as a weapon after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose more of them in retaliation for China's handling of the novel coronavirus.

Tariffs, in general, hurt all parties involved, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters at a daily briefing. "So the United States should stop thinking it can use tariffs as a weapon and a big stick to coerce other countries," she said.

Trump said on Friday that raising tariffs on China was "certainly an option" as he considers ways to retaliate for the coronavirus pandemic. The new virus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has spread around the world, infecting some 3.6 million people and killing more than 255,000 of them, according to a Reuters tally.

The United States has had 1.2 million infections and more than 71,000 deaths. China's economy shrank 6.8% in the first quarter as economic activity largely ground to a halt because of lockdowns ordered to stop the virus, and it would suffer more pain if the United States were to impose more tariffs.

Hua urged the United States not to try to divert attention from its own mismanagement of its coronavirus epidemic by shifting blame onto China. "What has the U.S. done in the past few months? How did it allow the outbreak to develop to the stage today? Is this how a government should be responsible to its people?" she asked.

"The most urgent task is to control the outbreak in the U.S. and to save as many lives as possible ... Saving lives should take precedence over political self-interest," she said. Hua repeated how China had taken swift action such as notifying the World Health Organization and countries including the United States as early as Jan. 3 about the coronavirus.

Hua said accusations that China deliberately spread the virus, as some U.S. officials have speculated, were baseless.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Any back-to-work questions? Consult the 'hygiene steward'

Returning to work after the coronavirus lockdown, you could find hygiene stewards on hand to ask after your health, tell you how to disinfect your mobile phone, or set up one-way traffic on the staircase. Denmarks ISS, one of the worlds big...

MCC to offer President Sangakkara's second term amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Marylebone Cricket Club MCC on Wednesday announced its decision to recommend former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara for a second term as president due to the disruptions caused by the COIVD-19 pandmic. The former wicketkeeper batsman...

Combating COVID-19: Nepal extends lockdown till May 18

Nepal on Wednesday decided to extend the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown by 10 more days till May 18. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting held at Prime Minister KP Sharma Olis residence in Baluwatar.Some measures to ease acc...

CashBean Stands United in the Battle Against COVID-19; Extends CSR Support to More Than 50,000 Indians

- Contributes INR 1 million to PM Cares Fund - Donates essential sanitation items to more than 50,000 Indians - CashBean management and employees across India come together and contribute to PM Cares Fund NEW DELHI, May 6, 2020 PRNewswir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020