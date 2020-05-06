Left Menu
Dutch coronavirus cases rise to 41,319, with 36 new deaths -Officials

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:31 IST
Dutch coronavirus cases rise to 41,319, with 36 new deaths -Officials
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 232 to 41,319 on Wednesday, with 36 new deaths, health authorities said.

The country's death toll stands at 5,204, the National Institute for Health (RIVM) said in its daily update. The RIVM cautioned that it only reports confirmed cases, and actual numbers are higher.

