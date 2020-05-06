Left Menu
As many as 771 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 4829, said State Health Department.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:52 IST
771 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Tamil Nadu today
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 771 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 4829, said State Health Department. Two deaths have been reported today taking the death toll to 35.

According to the Media Bulletin issued today by State's Health Department, till now 1,88,241 samples have been taken and sent for testing. COVID-19 testing is done in 36 Government and 16 Private labs all over Tamil Nadu. 4,829 persons have tested positive till date and 1,82,541 samples were tested negative.

Testing of 871 samples are under process. 9,769 samples are repeat samples while 1,516 COVID-19 positive patients have been discharged following treatment till today. Hence, 3,275 active cases are under treatment as on today. (ANI)

