Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 64 to 3,584 - minister

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 06-05-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 21:44 IST
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Turkey has risen by 64 in the last 24 hours to 3,584, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday. The overall number of cases rose by 2,253 to 131,744, the data showed, the highest total outside Western Europe, the United States and Russia. Both the number of deaths and new cases were slightly higher than the day before, but still well below peaks recorded last month.

A total of 78,202 people have so far recovered from the coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19. The number of tests conducted in Turkey in the past 24 hours stood at 30,303, increasing the total number of tests during the outbreak to more than 1.2 million.

