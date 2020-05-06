Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 64 to 3,584 - minister

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 64 to 3,584 - ministerReuters | Ankara | Updated: 06-05-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 21:44 IST
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Turkey has risen by 64 in the last 24 hours to 3,584, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday. The overall number of cases rose by 2,253 to 131,744, the data showed, the highest total outside Western Europe, the United States and Russia. Both the number of deaths and new cases were slightly higher than the day before, but still well below peaks recorded last month.
A total of 78,202 people have so far recovered from the coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19. The number of tests conducted in Turkey in the past 24 hours stood at 30,303, increasing the total number of tests during the outbreak to more than 1.2 million.
- READ MORE ON:
- Fahrettin Koca
- COVID
- Turkey
- Russia
- United States
- Western Europe
ALSO READ
UN member states demand 'equitable' access to future COVID-19 vaccines
Build supply chains here: Trump on COVID-19 lesson
UN member states demand 'equitable' access to future COVID-19 vaccines: resolution
80-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district; death toll in state rises to 17: Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.
Rugby-Utility players will be key amid tightened finances after COVID-19: Jones