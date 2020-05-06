Left Menu
291 new coronavirus cases take Ahmedabad tally to 4,735

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-05-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 22:01 IST
Ahmedabad reported 291 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 4,735, while with the death of 25 more COVID-19 patients, the toll rose to 298 on Wednesday, a health department official said. Ahmedabad also reported discharge of 74 COVID-19 patients, taking the number of such people to 778, the official said.

With the new cases, the tally in Ahmedabad, worst hit by COVID-19 in Gujarat, shot up to 4,735, while the death toll inched towards the 300-mark, the official said. Amid the mounting cases, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Wednesday took several decisions with an effort to contain the coronavirus spread, including ordering that no shops, other than those selling milk and medicines, will remain open in the city over the next one week.

The AMC also took steps to set up 1,000 more beds for coronavirus patients across nineprivate hospitals,and create 500-bed capacity COVID care centres in private hotels in each ward of the city to accommodate the rising number of patients. In an effort to improve recovery rate and bring down fatalities among coronavirus patients in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat government has roped in a team of specialists, including experts in the field of critical care, Principal Secretary (Health) Ravi said.

A team of such private doctors on Wednesday visited a COVID hospital to see the quality of treatment ofpatients, especially those who are in critical condition, she said. They will make such visits every day,Ravi said.

"With their visits, the rate of dischargewill increase and more number of patients will be able to go back home. These private doctors have decided to provide their services free-of-cost," Ravi said. A high-powered meeting was also held at the city's UN Mehta Institute where doctors brain stormed over treatment of the disease in the presence of Gujarat Health Minister Nitin Patel, she said.

"Many decisions have been taken to improve the recovery rate and bring down decrease deaths caused by coronavirus. "Some of the best doctors from Gujarat practicing abroad have also been roped in to provide their inputs via video-conferencing, which we will implement here," Ravi said.

The city civic body, at a meeting here, also decided to screen 500 "super spreaders" every day for the next seven days, and distribute COVID-19 care kits in slum areas..

