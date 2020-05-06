Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany says Bundesliga can restart in second half of May

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 22:06 IST
Germany says Bundesliga can restart in second half of May

Germany's Bundesliga is set to become the first of Europe's top soccer leagues to get under way following the novel coronavirus stoppage after the government said on Wednesday that it could re-start in the second half of May.

The government said the Bundesliga and second-tier 2. Bundesliga could restart without spectators, adding that the German soccer league (DFL) would decide on the exact dates. Chancellor Angela Merkel made the announcement, which had been widely expected, as part of measures to begin easing the country's lockdown aimed at halting the spread of the virus.

The DFL is due to hold an assembly with its 36 member clubs on Thursday followed by a news conference in which more details are expected to be given. "Today's decision is good news for the Bundesliga and the 2nd Bundesliga," said DFL chief executive Christian Seifert.

"It comes with a great responsibility for the clubs and their employees to implement the medical and organisational requirements in a disciplined manner." He added that "games without stadium spectators are not an ideal solution for anyone."

"However, in a crisis that threatens the existence of some clubs, it is the only way to ensure the continued existence of the leagues in their current form." A government statement also said teams would have to go into quarantined training camps ahead of the restart.

The league has been on hold since mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials from the 16 states held a teleconference with Merkel on Wednesday to discuss easing the country's lockdown measures.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought football to a standstill around the world and Germany's progress is likely to be closely watched by other leagues. Bayern Munich, chasing an eighth successive title, currently lead the table with 55 points from 25 games, four ahead of Borussia Dortmund with RB Leipzig third on 50.

At the bottom, Werder Bremen and Paderborn are in the drop zone with Fortuna Duesseldorf in 16th, which is the relegation/promotion playoff spot. Germany's professional teams have been training since mid-April, divided into small groups and under strict conditions, including extensive testing of all players and coaching staff.

On Monday, the DFL said it had registered 10 positive cases in a blanket test of 1,724 players and staff at its 36 first and second division clubs. "I would like to thank the politicians for their decision today which has given us the opportunity to end the Bundesliga season," said Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. "This ensures that sporting decisions are made on the pitch and not at the green table."

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Disappointed over negative reports about our products in India: Chinese suppliers of rapid test kits

Two Chinese pharma companies, which supplied five lakh rapid testing kits for COVID19, said they were very disappointed over negative reports about their products in India, days after the Indian Council of Medical Research asked the states ...

EU wants WHO review of lessons learnt from coronavirus crisis - draft

The European Union is backing calls for a timely review of the international response to the coronavirus pandemic, including the World Health Organizations performance, according to the draft of a resolution for ministers to debate at the W...

COVID SCIENCE-New coronavirus adapts to populations; vaccine works in monkeys

The following is a brief roundup of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.New coronavirus is adapting to different populations A gene...

Mumbai COVID-19 cases cross 10,000-mark; 25 more die

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the 10,000-mark to 10,527 on Wednesday with 769 more people testing positive for coronavirus and 25 others succumbing to the viral infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020