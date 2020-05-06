Kenya reports 47 new coronavirus cases making country’s total stands at 582

Kenya has reported 47 new cases compared to 45 on Tuesday which makes the country's total stands at 582.

The Kenyan government on Wednesday announced tougher measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic after the Ministry of Health announced a successive increase of positive cases from the previous highest daily total reported.

Health Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has imposed a partial lockdown in two areas in the capital Nairobi and the port city of Mombasa. The order takes effect on Wednesday, May 6.

The two respective areas, Eastleigh and Old Town, have emerged as COVID-19 hotspots in the country registering recent spikes in the numbers of cases.

"We have identified some epicenters where the numbers have continued to grow. These are especially Eastleigh in Nairobi and Old Town, Mombasa. The situation in those areas has now become of serious concern. In order to contain the spread of infection in these two particular areas the government has recommended that further containment measures will be followed," Kagwe said.

The government further ordered that all eateries and markets in those areas are to close down and no public transport is allowed to go into those areas.

Aside from the new cases and coronavirus, Kagwe added that there were also eight new recoveries bringing the total number to 190 while there were two new deaths from the virus raising the national death toll to 26.