Trump asks Justice Department to look into meat supply disparities

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 02:46 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 02:46 IST
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had asked the U.S. Justice Department to look into disparities related to the country's meat supply affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Trump issued an executive order last week labeling meatpacking plants "critical infrastructure" that must stay open as a number of large meat-processing plants remained shut down because of widespread coronavirus infection among employees. Trump was speaking to reporters at a White House event attended by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

Kerri Kupec, a spokeswoman for the Justice Department, confirmed that Trump had asked the department to probe antitrust issues surrounding the meat industry. The supply shortage has led retailers Costco Wholesale Corp and Kroger Co to put limits on meat purchases and Wendy's Co to announce on Wednesday it would focus on marketing its chicken products, having taken its signature hamburgers off the menu at some of its restaurants.

Trump said Wendy's would be OK with regard to its beef supply. Perdue told reporters that U.S. meatpacking plants that were shut down because of coronavirus outbreaks would be fully back in production in a week to 10 days.

Unions have been calling for companies to provide more protective gear for slaughterhouse workers and ensure daily coronavirus testing.

