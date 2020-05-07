Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: App to help monitor asymptomatic COVID-19 patients at home

PTI | Indore | Updated: 07-05-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 10:20 IST
MP: App to help monitor asymptomatic COVID-19 patients at home

In a bid to keep an eye on asymptomatic coronavirus patients, the city civic body has improvised its already existing mobile app 'Indore 311' and added some new features to it which will also facilitate treatment of such patients at their homes, an official said. An eight-member team of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) engaged in the fight against COVID-19 here is helping the city administration in fine-tuning the app, and the new features have been added on its suggestions.

Indore, which is one the worst hit by COVID-19 in the country, has so far reported a total of 1,681 cases of the disease and 81 deaths, as per official figures. "The app is already being used by lakhs of people in Indore since quite some time, but the new features added to it will be available only to the asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who have been advised by the health department to get treatment while remaining home isolation," IMA team member Dr Subodh Chaturvedi told PTI.

Such patients are being provided a pulse oximeter which would help in monitoring their oxygen level and pulse rate at home, he said. Based on a pre-loaded questionnaire on the app, the patient or his caregiver will have to daily upload information, like if he has fever over 101 degree Fahrenheit and breathing problems. The patient will also have to answer certain other questions based on common symptoms of COVID-19," Chaturvedi said. Doctors deputed at the IMA control room while constantly monitor the information provided by the patient and provide consultation accordingly. If required, the rapid response teams will shift the patient to hospital, he said.

A patient or his caregiver can also press the red button available on the app to seek medical help in case of an emergency, he said. "If a patient does not follow the medical advice and steps out 100 metres away from his house, an alarm would ring at the IMA control room and the patient would be tracked through GPS and sent back home," the official said.

Indore's chief medical and health officer Praveen Jadia said as per the government's new guidelines, the asymptomatic COVID-19 patients are being advised to stay in home isolation. A caregiver is also being deputed for such patient to get medicines for them. The caregiver would also monitor the health of a patient regularly and inform the health department about his condition. Based on the information, authorities would decided whether the patient needs to be hospitalised, he said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Equinor suspends 2020 output guidance amid global oil cutbacks

Equinor has suspended its 2020 oil and gas output guidance amid government-imposed curtailments and a glut of supply, and could take further action to scale back operations this year, the Norwegian energy firm said on Thursday.With operatio...

Some senators may be rethinking virus testing for lawmakers

Some senators now say theyd like lawmakers to be tested for the coronavirus, just days after congressional leaders declined an offer of 1,000 tests from the Trump White House. Without testing, Were disease vectors, Sen. Angus King, I-Maine,...

Vizag gas leak: Civic body tells residents to stay indoors, use wet cloth as mask

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation on Thursday asked people staying near the chemical plant where a gas leak took place in the wee hours to stay indoors and use a wet cloth to cover their nose and mouth. At least six people, in...

AP Gas leak: PM  convenes meeting of NDMA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority in the wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam following a gas leak incident, the Prime Ministers Office saidThe meet has been convened at 11.0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020