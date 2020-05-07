Swiss govt sees jobless payouts rising to 20 bln Sfr amid incomparable crisis

The Swiss government expects the cost of unemployment benefits and short-time working compensation from the coronavirus crisis to rise to some 20 billion Swiss francs ($20.51 billion) this year from 6 to 7 billion francs normally, an official said on Thursday.

The country's economy faced uncharted territory with an uncertain outcome, said Boris Zuercher, from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), adding the crisis unleashed by the global pandemic defied comparison but that it conjured images of the Great Depression of the 1930s. "We will need another 14 billion in additional financing for the unemployment fund in 2020," Boris told reporters. "That's our current forecast, although I don't have a crystal ball."

Zuercher said the government would seek the extra money so the scheme had leeway to deal with rising unemployment and the flood of applications for short-time work -- a program meant to mitigate fluctuations in demand without mass layoffs -- and ensure the fund did not run out of money. The Swiss unemployment rate rose to 3.3% in April, with 153,000 people registered as jobless. That rose to 3.4% at the start of May, Zuercher said, as companies struggled with a collapsing demand and the hospitality industry went into shutdown mode.

For 2020 as a whole, the forecast an average Swiss unemployment rate of 3.9%, up from 2.3% in 2019 and its highest level since 2004. The rate in December is now seen to be significantly more than 4%, with well over 200,000 jobless. ($1 = 0.9753 Swiss francs)