MP: Two die of COVID-19 in Indore; tally reaches 1,699

Two COVID-19 patients succumbed to the deadly infection in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, taking the toll to 83 in the district, which is the worst-hit region in the state, a senior official said on Thursday. Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said with 18 more people testing positive for the virus, the count has reached 1,699 in the district.

Two men in their 50s succumbed to coronavirus, the CMHO said, adding that one of them had co-morbid conditions such as diabetes and kidney ailment, while the other suffered from sepsis. Of the 1,699 cases reported in the district, 595 patients have recovered, while 83 have died.

According to the latest data, the mortality rate stands at 4.8 per cent in the district, which has been classified as a red zone..