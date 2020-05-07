Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Two die of COVID-19 in Indore; tally reaches 1,699

PTI | Indore | Updated: 07-05-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 13:24 IST
MP: Two die of COVID-19 in Indore; tally reaches 1,699

Two COVID-19 patients succumbed to the deadly infection in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, taking the toll to 83 in the district, which is the worst-hit region in the state, a senior official said on Thursday. Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said with 18 more people testing positive for the virus, the count has reached 1,699 in the district.

Two men in their 50s succumbed to coronavirus, the CMHO said, adding that one of them had co-morbid conditions such as diabetes and kidney ailment, while the other suffered from sepsis. Of the 1,699 cases reported in the district, 595 patients have recovered, while 83 have died.

According to the latest data, the mortality rate stands at 4.8 per cent in the district, which has been classified as a red zone..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch agency will review gov't performance during coronavirus

The Dutch Safety Board said on Thursday it would conduct an independent investigation and review of the countrys preparedness and government performance during the coronavirus outbreak. The announcement came a day after Prime Minister Mark ...

Maduro airs video of American detained in Venezuela plot

Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro touted a video showing a scruffy-looking American divulging details about a failed invasion as proof Wednesday that US authorities backed an alleged attempt to forcibly remove him from power. Maduro aired ...

Air India opens bookings for foreigners, visa holders on outbound repatriation flights

Air India has opened bookings for eligible foreign nationals and valid visa holders of the UK, the USA and Singapore for outbound repatriation flights that will be operated between May 7 and May 14 under the Vande Bharat mission, officials ...

ICAR issues advisories through Fishery Institutions for workers' safety

The Covid-19 pandemic that spread all across the globe leading to lockdown, has significantly affected the fisheries aquaculture sectors in a multitude of ways in the country. Besides the disruption of fishing activities from open-water, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020