Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African children face hunger as school closure halts free meals

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 13:30 IST
South African children face hunger as school closure halts free meals

The closure of South Africa's schools seven weeks ago halted a national feeding programme providing meals to 9 million extremely poor children, filling their stomachs and helping them get through the classroom day to get an education. Now a potential hunger crisis looms.

The economic hardship has been severe since President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered most citizens to stay indoors and shuttered all but essential businesses in late March. "We have kids here at school who faint (from hunger)," said Shireen Valentyn, 41, a volunteer at Hoofweg primary school in the impoverished Blue Downs community in Cape Town.

The school is closed for classes but is providing children and their guardians meals as part of an emergency scheme, unique to South Africa's Western Cape Province, officials said. "In our kids there is a lot of hunger," Valentyn said. In the morning they queue in the cold for porridge. Later separate lines of children and adults wait with plastic lunch boxes for a midday meal of cooked butternut and tinned fish breyani.

South Africa reopened some sectors of the economy on May 1 as the government sought to kickstart a stuttering economy. Schools are expected to partially reopen later this month, with students seen back in class from June 1.

But there is no certainty over when the national school nutrition programme will resume, piling pressure on poor families struggling to make ends meet. The education department did not respond immediately to a request for comment on the school meal programme.

"I am also worried about the virus but there is nothing we can do because we can't stay hungry," said mother-of-two Thabisa Nete, 33, as she got a hot meal at Vuyani primary school in Cape Town's Gugulethu township. The University of Cape Town's Children's Institute said before the pandemic, a quarter of South Africa's under-fives were nutritionally stunted and 6.4 million children under 18 survived on less than $32 a month.

The government had distributed over 250,000 emergency food parcels to poor families by the end of April, the social development minister said, and provided an extra 50 billion rand for social grants. But child rights activists still warn of a "hunger crisis".

"There is certainly a hunger crisis ... and from the perspective of children, I would say that this is a severe implication for their ability to survive," said Nurina Ally, executive director at Equal Education Law Centre (EELC). The EELC is one of five groups lobbying Ramaphosa to immediately restart the national feeding scheme or replace it with viable alternatives like food vouchers, as some other countries have done, or substantial increases to child support grants.

($1 = 18.3822 rand)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF approves 226 million dollars for Cameroon to overcome coronavirus pandemic

International Monetary Fund IMF has approved an expenditure of 226 million dollars to help to boost up Cameroon from trade shocks and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.The outbreak of the coronavirus and the sharp fall in oil prices h...

Dutch agency will review gov't performance during coronavirus

The Dutch Safety Board said on Thursday it would conduct an independent investigation and review of the countrys preparedness and government performance during the coronavirus outbreak. The announcement came a day after Prime Minister Mark ...

Maduro airs video of American detained in Venezuela plot

Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro touted a video showing a scruffy-looking American divulging details about a failed invasion as proof Wednesday that US authorities backed an alleged attempt to forcibly remove him from power. Maduro aired ...

Air India opens bookings for foreigners, visa holders on outbound repatriation flights

Air India has opened bookings for eligible foreign nationals and valid visa holders of the UK, the USA and Singapore for outbound repatriation flights that will be operated between May 7 and May 14 under the Vande Bharat mission, officials ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020