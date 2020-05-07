Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss govt sees jobless payouts tripling as coronavirus hits economy

Reuters | Bern | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 13:48 IST
Swiss govt sees jobless payouts tripling as coronavirus hits economy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Swiss government expects the cost of jobless benefits and short-time working compensation arising from the coronavirus crisis to jump to some 20 billion francs ($20.51 billion) this year from 6-7 billion normally, an official said on Thursday. The country's economy faces uncharted territory with an uncertain outcome, said Boris Zuercher, from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). He added that the crisis unleashed by the global pandemic defied comparison but that it conjured images of the Great Depression of the 1930s.

"We will need another 14 billion in additional financing for the unemployment fund in 2020," Zuercher told reporters. "That's our current forecast, although I don't have a crystal ball." He said the officials would seek the extra money from the government so the scheme had leeway to deal with rising unemployment and the flood of applications for short-time work - a program meant to mitigate fluctuations in demand without mass layoffs - and ensure the fund did not run out of money.

The Swiss unemployment rate rose to 3.3% in April - compared with an average of 2.3% in 2019 - with 153,000 people registered as jobless. It rose again to 3.4% at the start of May, Zuercher said, as companies struggled with collapsing demand and the hospitality industry went into shutdown mode. The COVID-19 respiratory disease has killed 1,505 people in Switzerland, with more than 30,000 people testing positively, although the infection rate has slowed in recent days, allowing the government to begin relaxing restrictions.

Hairdressers, beauty salons and doctors' surgeries are now fully open, while shops and restaurants will reopen next week, albeit with restrictions such as physical distancing. Still, for 2020 as a whole, Zuercher expects the unemployment to rise, forecasting an average jobless rate of 3.9%, up from 2.3% in 2019 and its highest level since 2004.

'BLACK EYE' The rate in December is now expected to be significantly more than 4%, with well over 200,000 jobless in the affluent Alpine republic.

The number of people applying for short term work has rocketed from 11,000 in February to 1.9 million by the end of April, and will continue to rise, he added. Zuercher described the increase in the short time working as a positive as it had slowed the rise in unemployment, adding that mass lay-offs have not yet materialized.

"The short-time work program is a bet on the future. Just how long the situation lasts is decisive...But the program can't go on forever," he said. "Our expectation is that the Swiss employment market will make it through the crisis with a black eye, but the costs will be immense," he said. "We will all be a bit poorer." ($1 = 0.9753 Swiss francs)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. records first coronavirus death of immigrant detainee

The United States has recorded its first death of an immigration detainee from the coronavirus, local health authorities in the state of California said on Thursday. A 57-year-old man who was held at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforceme...

Stats SA to collect labour force data using telephone interviews

Statistician-General, Risenga Maluleke has announced that Statistics South Africa will conduct data collection for key labour statistics using telephone interviews.Maluleke said the statistical body will use telephonic interviews instead of...

Russia reports record spike in daily virus cases

Russian health officials reported more than 11,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday a new record daily spike which brought the countrys total over 177,000 confirmed casesRussias official caseload has thus surpassed that of Germany and Fra...

Australian Open organisers admit cancellation possible

Tennis Australia conceded Thursday that Januarys Australian Open faces cancellation under a worst-case scenario, but said it was looking at a range of options in hope the COVID-19 crisis eases. This years tennis calendar has been suspended ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020