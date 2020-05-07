Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Armed Forces dispatch naval ships with medical teams, aid to IOR region

The evacuees will undergo mandatory quarantine as per the SOPs in the following quarantine facilities, run by the Army, Navy and Air Force after which further necessary action will be taken for their onward journey as per the approved SOPs. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 15:07 IST
Indian Armed Forces dispatch naval ships with medical teams, aid to IOR region
Earlier, INS Jalashwa sailed to the Maldives for evacuating stranded Indian nationals. Image Credit: Twitter(@DefencePRO_Guj)

Indian Armed Forces have dispatched Naval ships with medical teams and aid supplies to several countries in the IOR region. In return journey, the Ships will bring back Indian national evacuees from this region.

Further, Armed Forces have kept in readiness six quarantine facilities that can accommodate up to 2,100 Indians being evacuated from several countries in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Civil Aviation. The Indian National evacuees stranded due to COVID19 in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Malaysia will be housed in the quarantine facilities maintained by the three Services- Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force- in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bhopal, Kochi, Vishakhapatnam and Chennai.

The evacuees will undergo mandatory quarantine as per the SOPs in the following quarantine facilities, run by the Army, Navy and Air Force after which further necessary action will be taken for their onward journey as per the approved SOPs.

Besides, naval ships have sailed with food grains, medical teams, medicines to Indian Ocean Region (IOR) countries and they will evacuate Indians during the return journey. Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kesari has proceeded on deployment to Southern Indian Ocean Region from yesterday (May 6) till June 29, 2020. The ship will visit Madagascar, Comoros, Maldives and Seychelles. It will deliver 10-12 tonnes of medicines each to all these countries. It will also provide 660 tonnes of food grains to the Maldives. Medical teams comprising of 14 personnel (eight doctors and six paramedics) and 13 personnel (four doctors and nine paramedics) have been dispatched to Mauritius and Comoros respectively.

Earlier, INS Jalashwa sailed to the Maldives for evacuating stranded Indian nationals. It reached Male earlier today. The ship will start for Kochi tomorrow with evacuee Indians. The INS Magar has also sailed to the Maldives and is on the way to Male. The INS Airawat and INS Shardul are likely to proceed to the Gulf region for the evacuation of Indian nationals.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Vizag gas leak: Cine personalities express shock, pray for speedy recovery of affected

Indian film personalities such as R Madhavan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, SS Rajamouli and others on Thursday expressed dismay after at least 11 people died and 1,000 others were exposed to the gas leak tragedy at a chemical plan...

Equinor suspends 2020 output guidance amid global oil cutbacks

Equinor has suspended its 2020 oil and gas output guidance amid government-imposed curtailments and a glut of supply, and could take further action to scale back activity this year, the Norwegian energy firm said on Thursday.With operations...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 311 p.m.UP govt lifts ban on sale of paan masala. 302 p.m.After Ahmedabad, Surat to shut vegetable shops from May 9. 223 p.m.Migrants t...

About 3 lakh people have registered to return to Jharkhand; will bring anyone wanting to come home: Jharkhand CM Hemat Soren to PTI.

About 3 lakh people have registered to return to Jharkhand will bring anyone wanting to come home Jharkhand CM Hemat Soren to PTI....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020