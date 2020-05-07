Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus lockdown hits younger people harder, European survey finds

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 07-05-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 19:29 IST
Coronavirus lockdown hits younger people harder, European survey finds

People under 35 have been made sadder and lonelier than older adults as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, a European survey found, concluding that the strain of being separated from friends and family was taking a tougher toll on the young. The report, from an online survey of 85,000 people across the continent by the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions, found a sharp deterioration in reported quality of life among all ages.

With most Europeans confined to their homes by the coronavirus outbreak, 16% said they were lonely "all or most of the time" over the past two weeks, up from just 6% who described themselves as lonely in surveys before the crisis. The foundation's report noted that the effect was much sharper among those under 35, 20% of whom now said they were lonely, up from just 4% in normal times.

"This probably implies that young people feel they have been more affected by the restrictions than other age groups, with social events being cancelled and their inability to meet their friends and family outside the household," Eurofound said. Younger adults also reported lower levels of overall happiness and satisfaction, and lower mental health scores than their older peers, although they were more likely to be optimistic about the future.

The report found differences across countries, which may reflect how long they have been in lockdown or how severe the crisis has been. Greeks and Bulgarians reported the lowest level of life satisfaction. Loneliness was most common among the French. Just 46% of citizens were optimistic about their own future, down 18 percentage points from a 2016 European Quality of Life Survey. Optimism was below average in countries hardest-hit by the virus, including France, Italy, Belgium and Spain.

A quarter of respondents said they had lost their job either temporarily or permanently, with young men most affected. Half said they had seen a reduction in their working hours. Almost 40% described their financial situation as worse than before the pandemic, close to half indicated that their households could not make ends meet and more than half reported that they would not be able to maintain their standard of living without an income.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Indonesia records slowest growth in two decades

Indonesia has posted its slowest growth in about two decades as the coronavirus crisis made its effects felt in exports, investment and consumption in the Southeast Asias largest economy. Gross domestic product expanded by only 2.97 percent...

Decision on holding Rath Yatra in Puri to be taken by Odisha government keeping in view prevailing situation: Union Home Ministry.

Decision on holding Rath Yatra in Puri to be taken by Odisha government keeping in view prevailing situation Union Home Ministry....

CDS hits out at those who criticised armed forces' salute to COVID warriors

Hitting out at those who had criticised the armed forces gesture of thanking corona warriors, Chief of Defence Staff CDS General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that some educated people behave like they lack wisdom and intellect. Rawat emphas...

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps as PayPal outlook, China data fuel recovery hopes

U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday as investors were encouraged by PayPals outlook and an unexpected rise in Chinese exports, which raised hopes of an economic recovery. The payments processor rose 11.8, providing the biggest boost to the SP 50...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020