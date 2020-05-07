Coronavirus cases in Gujarat cross 7,000-mark, 29 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Gujarat cross 7,000-mark, 29 deathsPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-05-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:30 IST
With 388 persons testing positive since previous night, 275 of them in Ahmedabad district, the number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat reached 7,013 on Thursday, a senior health official said. Since Wednesday night, 29 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll due to coronavirus in the state to 425, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.
Of the 388 new cases, 275 were detected in Ahmedabad district alone. Also, 23 of 29 deaths in the state in 24 hours were reported from hospitals in Ahmedabad, followed by four deaths in Surat and one each in Mehsana and Banaskantha, Ravi said.
Gujarat coronavirus figures are thus as follows: Positive cases: 7,013, new cases: 388, deaths: 425, discharged patients: 1,709, active cases: 4,879; people tested so far: 1,00,553. PTI PJT PD KRK KRK.
