Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland reports sharp drop in COVID-19 hospital admissions

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 07-05-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 23:29 IST
Ireland reports sharp drop in COVID-19 hospital admissions

The average number of daily hospital admissions in Ireland related to COVID-19 has halved in the past week as the country makes "considerable progress" on suppressing the disease, the head of government's infection modelling team said on Thursday. Ireland is planning to begin easing measures designed to suppress infections on May 18, but the government has said any changes would depend on progress curbing the spread of the disease.

The average number of patients infected with COVID-19 being admitted to hospitals has fallen to an average of under 20 per day from 40 a week ago, Philip Nolan, Chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said. The average number of daily admissions of COVID-19 patients to intensive care has fallen from 4-6 people per day a week ago to fewer than two per day during the past week, he said.

"There has been very considerable progress in the course of the past week," Nolan told reporters, noting that the reproduction rate of the disease, which measures the average number of people each confirmed case passes the disease on to, was 0.5 down from a peak of more than 5. Ireland on Thursday reported 137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily increase since March. There have been a total of 22,385 confirmed cases and 1,403 deaths in Ireland caused by the disease.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Albania sticks to re-opening plan due to few virus cases

Albania will let shopping centres and services start work and drivers travel without permission from Monday due to the low number of infections with the new coronavirus after Thursday marked the ninth day without any deaths, officials said....

Spain steps gingerly towards normality, but Madrid and Barcelona may lag

Spain weighed up further steps on Thursday to bring life back to normal as the coronavirus epidemic ebbed, but the capital Madrid and the city of Barcelona could remain under tight restrictions for the time being.Both cities and their surro...

Britons applaud coronavirus carers as PM Johnson prepares to ease lockdown

Britons joined in a weekly nationwide round of applause on Thursday to pay tribute to care workers and hospital staff for the last time before lockdown measures are slightly eased. People across the United Kingdom have been cheering, bangin...

U.S. House panel calls March screening of travelers from Italy, South Korea ineffective

The Trump administration failed to conduct effective coronavirus screenings of airline passengers entering the United States from Italy and South Korea in early March, when cases of the virus were multiplying, a U.S. House of Representative...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020