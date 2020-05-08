No of pvt lab testing facilities for COVID-19 expanded to 13 in Delhi

The number of testing facilities for coronavirus at private labs in Delhi has been expanded to 13, officials said on Thursday. The number of such facilities previously stood at eight.

"The number of private lab testing facilities, approved by ICMR, has been expanded from 8 to 13 in Delhi," according to an official order of the Delhi health department. An order has been issued regarding testing of COVID-19 samples collected by the district health facilities, designated COVID-19 hospitals, COVID-19 testing centres, etc. at private laboratories approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in case the total number of samples collected are more than the combined capacity of the government labs.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday mounted to 5,980, with 448 new cases, the largest single-day spike here. One fresh death was reported, taking the COVID-19 toll in Delhi to 66, according to the Delhi government authorities..