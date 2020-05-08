Left Menu
Michigan governor reopens factories from May 11, as U.S. jobless ranks grow

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 01:50 IST
Michigan's governor on Thursday gave the go-ahead to the state's factories to reopen on May 11, removing a major obstacle to North American automakers bringing thousands of idled employees back to work at plants closed by the coronavirus pandemic. While Governor Gretchen Whitmer was reopening the manufacturing sector, she also extended her state's stay-at-home order by about two weeks to avoid a second wave of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Whitmer had been holding off easing the state's lockdown, drawing protests and stymieing efforts to restart vehicle assembly anywhere in the United States because so many critical parts suppliers are based in Michigan, home to Detroit, known as the Motor City. "We’re not out of the woods yet, but this is an important step forward," the governor said in a statement.

As of Thursday, Michigan had more than 45,000 COVID-19 cases and 4,343 deaths, but state officials have said the rate of infection has slowed. Earlier on Thursday, fresh data highlighted the depth of the unemployment crisis that Michigan and other states are facing due to shutdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

The Labor Department reported that 3.2 million Americans claimed jobless benefits for the first time last week, bringing the total to about 33.5 million since March 21. "The U.S. labor market is in the worst position since the Great Depression and is unlikely to improve sustainably anytime soon," said Ron Temple, head of U.S. equities at Lazard Asset Management in New York.

Many U.S. states have begun easing restrictions on social and business life, including Florida, Georgia and Texas, even though few have met White House guidelines issued in April to hold off until the number of new coronavirus cases has declined for two weeks, among other recommendations. More than 75,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, out of more than 1.25 million known to be infected, according to a Reuters tally.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for coronavirus after a member of the U.S. military who worked at the White House was found to have been infected, a spokesman said. CNN identified the official as a personal valet to Trump, who has now been tested at least twice. GUIDELINES SHELVED

The White House recently shelved specific, step-by-step guidelines prepared by U.S. health officials aimed at helping states figure out how to safely reopen mass transit, restaurants, daycare centers and other public places, an administration official said on Thursday. The 17-page document prepared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), was rejected because it gave "overly prescriptive" guidance, said the official, a member of President Donald Trump's White House task force, confirming a news report by the Associated Press.

The White House official, who declined to be identified, said the task force had asked for revisions to the document, but could not confirm that it will ever be issued. The CDC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. "Guidance in rural Tennessee shouldn’t be the same guidance for urban New York City," the official told Reuters.

Public health experts have warned against reopening too soon, saying it could fan hot spots of infection and a second spike in deaths. In New York and New Jersey, the country's two hardest-hit states, bars and retail businesses deemed non-essential remain closed and restaurants are limited to takeout and delivery business. In Georgia and Texas, most retail and dine-in restaurants are open, albeit with restrictions on how many people can be served and how close tables may be to one another.

Trump has largely allowed governors to determine their own response to the outbreak but has encouraged them to start reopening, concerned by the economic devastation caused by the national shutdown. The president, who is seeking a second term in November, has staked his re-election bid on the strength of the economy. HODGEPODGE

With decisions left to the states and localities, the country's reopening has been a hodgepodge, ranging from cautious to aggressive. Ohio will allow “virtually” all retailers to reopen on May 12, Governor Mike DeWine said. As a result, 89% of the state’s private economy will be back up next Tuesday, he said.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that starting on Friday, florists, toy stores, music stores, bookstores, clothing and sporting goods stores may offer curbside pickup. Car dealership showrooms may open. Starting on Saturday, Los Angeles residents may return to golf courses, some parks and trails. Seattle’s King County, an early virus hot spot, plans to reopen hiking trails and more than 28,000 acres of park space on Friday, though restrooms, picnic shelters and playgrounds will remain closed.

In general, states have kept their public transportation systems running but closed their public school buildings and switched to remote teaching for the rest of the academic year. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has in recent days started to outline the criteria for loosening restrictions on businesses in his state, after a three-week decline in hospitalizations and a downtrend in the daily death count.

