Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stem cells shown to delay their own death to aid healing

A new study shows how stem cells, which can contribute to creating many parts of the body, not just one organ or body part, are able to postpone their own death in order to respond to an injury that needs their attention.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-05-2020 08:35 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 08:35 IST
Stem cells shown to delay their own death to aid healing
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A new study shows how stem cells, which can contribute to creating many parts of the body, not just one organ or body part, are able to postpone their own death in order to respond to an injury that needs their attention. Already known for their shape-shifting abilities, stem cells can now add "death-defying" to their list of remarkable qualities. The study was done in planarians, which are tiny worms used as model organisms to study regeneration because of their ability to recover from any injury using stem cells.

"Planarian stem cells, even when challenged and under a lot of duress, will still respond to an injury by delaying death," said Divya Shiroor, first author and a graduate student in Dr Carolyn Adler's lab, in the College of Veterinary Medicine. The study, published on May 7 in Current Biology, is the first to demonstrate this reaction in planarians.

The research team exposed planarians to radiation and then subjected half of them to injury. Radiated worms that had not been injured experienced predicted levels of stem cell death. Stem cells of the injured worms, however, survived, gathering around the site of the wound and postponing their deaths to mount a response. "We show that this inevitable radiation-induced cell death can be significantly delayed if animals are injured soon after radiation exposure," said Shiroor.

This could have important implications for cancer research and therapies, particularly when examining chemotherapy and surgery options for patients. "By understanding how injury prompts planarian stem cells to withstand radiation. We hope to identify genes that, if shared with mammals, could perhaps help hone existing therapies," Shiroor said.

Planarians are commonly used in basic research because of their similarities to humans. Like humans, planarians have stem cells, similar organs and similar genes, but are much more adept at responding to injury, thanks to their higher volume of stem cells and lack of a developed immune system, which in humans complicates the healing process. "This really simplifies the process of understanding the effects of both injury and radiation on stem cells, and allows us to study it directly without being hampered by parallel processes integral to wound healing, such as inflammation, that get simultaneously triggered in mammals," Shiroor said.

By uncovering the mechanisms that govern stem cells after wounding in a system like planarians, researchers could also apply this knowledge when engineering stem cells to respond similarly in the human body. Labs have many ways to understand how planarians use stem cells to successfully recover and regenerate, but the Adler lab's combination of radiation and injury to identify a novel stem cell response is unique. The researchers plan on digging deeper to understand how the stressed stem cells know that there is an injury and what role other cells may play in their response.

"We have identified a key gene that is required for stem cell persistence after radiation and injury. and we plan on using this as a stepping stone for further exploration," Shiroor said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Green flag: IndyCar to open its delayed season in Texas

IndyCar has gotten the green flag to finally start its season in Texas next month with a nighttime race on June 6 without spectators. The race at Texas Motor Speedway was the next one on the series schedule that hadnt been postponed or canc...

Prominent lawyer, Trump donor representing Biden accuser

Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who alleged Joe Biden sexually assaulted her 27 years ago, is being represented by a prominent lawyer and political donor to President Donald Trumps 2016 Republican campaign. Attorney Douglas Wigdor told ...

WRAPUP 1-Great Depression-like U.S. job losses, unemployment rate expected in April

The U.S. economy likely lost a staggering 22 million jobs in April, in what would be the steepest plunge in payrolls since the Great Depression and the starkest sign yet of how the novel coronavirus pandemic is battering the worlds biggest ...

Woods, Mickelson, QBs to donate USD 10 million to virus relief

The next match involving Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson involves a USD 10 million donation for COVID-19 relief efforts, along with plenty of bragging rights in a star-powered foursome May 24 at Medalist Golf Club. Turner Sports announced mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020