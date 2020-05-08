Left Menu
Karnataka Ministers inspect screening facility at airport as stranded residents set to arrive home

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar along with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday visited Kempegowda International airport for inspection of the screening facility as over 10,000 people from Karnataka stranded in other countries are scheduled to arrive in the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-05-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 10:44 IST
Karnataka ministers inspect preparations at Kempegowda International airport. (Picture courtesy Dr K Sudhakar Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sudhakar said all safety measures have been taken for the screening and quarantine of all passengers in hotels, hostels, and school buildings.

He appealed to local residents not to panic as adequate safety measures are being taken to prevent any spread of COVID-19 infection. (ANI)

