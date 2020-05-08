Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia sets plan to end most COVID-19 restrictions by July

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 08-05-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 12:01 IST
Australia sets plan to end most COVID-19 restrictions by July
Prime Minister Scott Morrison (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Australia will ease social distancing restrictions in a three-step process, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as Canberra aims to remove most curbs by July and get nearly 1 million people back to work amid a decline in coronavirus cases.

Australia in March imposed strict social distancing restrictions, which coupled with the closure of its borders, are credited with drastically slowing the number of new infections of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. With fewer than 20 new infections each day, Morrison said Australian states and territories on Friday agreed on a road map to remove most of the curbs.

"You can stay under the doona forever. You'll never face any danger," Morrison told reporters in Canberra, using an Australian word for the quilt. "But we've got to get out from under the doona at some time," Morrison said it will be up to Australia's various states and territories to decide when to begin to implement each stage. Each step will likely be separated by a four-week transition.

Several states, including Queensland and South Australia, said they will ease restrictions from Monday. The country's most populated states, which have the most COVID-19 cases, said looser restrictions would not be adopted for several more days at least. Despite the staggering easing, Morrison warned the country should still expect further outbreaks.

Australia has had fewer than 7,000 confirmed cases of COVD-19 and fewer than 800 people are still sick with the disease. Almost 100 people have died.

SLOW AND CAUTIOUS

Under the first stage of the plan, restaurants and cafes currently limited to takeaway services will be allowed to reopen, but with a maximum of 10 patrons at a time. "Step 1 is tentative, baby steps into normalization," Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy told the briefing.

If no major outbreaks are recorded states and territories will move to stage two where gyms, cinemas, and galleries will be allowed to re-open, although businesses will only be able to have 20 customers at a time. At this point, states that have closed their borders would start to allow some interstate travel, Morrison said.

When implemented, stage three will permit gatherings of up to 100 people, allow employees to return to their offices, and see the re-opening of nightclubs. All interstate travel will be allowed, along with some limited international travel, including flights between Australia and New Zealand.

International students would also potentially be allowed to return to Australia but would face two weeks in quarantine.

FLATTENING UNEMPLOYMENT

While the lockdown measures have successfully prevented local hospitals from being swamped by coronavirus patients, they have taken a devastating toll on the economy. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg estimated the lockdown is costing A$4 billion ($2.6 billion) a week.

Australia's central bank on Friday predicted the country is facing its biggest economic contraction on record, despite pledges from it and the government of A$320 billion ($203 billion) to cushion the economic blow. In its quarterly statement, the Reserve Bank of Australia forecast the A$2 trillion ($1.3 trillion) economy would shrink by 10% in the first half of the year, marking the first recession in three decades.

Despite the government subsidizing the wages of about 6 million Australians that keeps them out of unemployment statistics, about 10% of the country's labor force is also expected to be without a job this year. Morrison, however, said once the three-stage process is implemented, his government expects about 850,000 people will return to work.

"We're now ready to take the first steps forward," Ross McEwan, CEO of National Australia Bank said in an emailed statement. "We're now also planning for and working through when our colleagues can gradually return."

($1 = 1.5323 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings

At an outer suburban manufacturing plant, engineer Byron Kennedy is resetting a machine to spray-print a layer of copper on to a door handle, aiming to use the metals antiviral properties to counter the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. His ...

AAP MP Sanjay Singh takes dig at Nitish Kumar, says Delhi govt to bear Bihar migrants 15 pc share of railway fare

Aam Admi Party on Friday accused Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government of not fulfilling its obligation to pay the part of fare incurred on migrants returning to the state. Aam Admi Party MP Sanjay Singh attacked the Bihar government and allege...

Denmark to ease coronavirus restrictions further from June 8

Danish museums, amusement parks, and cinemas will be allowed to reopen from June 8, the government said on Friday, after it struck a deal with parliament on how restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 could be eased further. In the thir...

BMW launches 8 Series Gran Coupe, M8 Coupe in India

German luxury carmaker BMW on Friday launched its 8 Series Gran Coupe and M8 Coupe in India priced between Rs 1.3 crore and Rs 2.15 crore. The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is powered by a 3-litre, 6-cylinder in-line BSVI petrol engine. This is t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020