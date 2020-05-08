SA President holds discussion with neighbouring countries on COVID-19 response

President Cyril Ramaphosa has convened a virtual consultative meeting with Heads of State and Government from neighbouring countries to discuss responses to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Today's meeting, which will be chaired by President Ramaphosa, aims to afford countries the chance to share views on coordinated responses to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Issues on the agenda will include consular and immigration matters, the economic impact of COVID-19 on countries, as well as financial support and international pledges.

The meeting will also afford South Africa an opportunity to appraise the Heads of State and Government on national measures taken by the country to curb the spread of the virus.

President Ramaphosa will be supported by International Relations and Co-operation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, and Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The countries that have confirmed participation in the virtual consultative meeting include Angola, Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)