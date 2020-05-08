Swiss to lift some migration curbs, sets COVID-19 tracing app tests

Swiss to lift some migration curbs, sets COVID-19 tracing app testsReuters | Zurich | Updated: 08-05-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 18:15 IST
Switzerland will further ease curbs on migration from Europe while considering opening borders with neighbors, the government said on Friday as it detailed the latest, step-by-step easing of limits enacted to contain the new coronavirus.
Bern also said it would test this month a voluntary contact tracing app for smartphones meant to alert people if they have been too near people who test positive for the coronavirus. The system, part of the nation's long-term strategy to contain COVID-19 and avoid being overwhelmed by a second wave, could go live once parliament addresses the measure in June.
