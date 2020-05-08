Kuwait imposes "total curfew" May 10-30 to curb coronavirus - Information Ministry

Kuwait imposes "total curfew" May 10-30 to curb coronavirus - Information MinistryReuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-05-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 19:01 IST
Kuwait will enact a "total curfew" from 4 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Sunday through to May 30 to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the Information Ministry said on Twitter on Friday.
Further details of the curfew will be announced soon, it said.
(Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alison Williams)
